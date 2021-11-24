Arden Trust Co Has $213,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 71.1% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $687,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 47.1% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $909,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $279.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.68. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $226.09 and a twelve month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

