MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.28 million-$154.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.43 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.140-$4.140 EPS.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $543.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

