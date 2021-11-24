Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.50. Lennox International posted earnings of $2.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $12.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $12.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $14.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.71.

Shares of LII opened at $321.65 on Friday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 3.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 354.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lennox International by 31.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Lennox International by 16.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

