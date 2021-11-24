Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Ashland Global has raised its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ashland Global has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE:ASH opened at $106.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.46. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.30.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.