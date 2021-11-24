Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) announced a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of UEM stock opened at GBX 212.10 ($2.77) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 215.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock has a market cap of £464.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 182 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 229 ($2.99).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Eric St Clair Stobart purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £7,182.50 ($9,383.98).

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

