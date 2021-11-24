Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 66.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.