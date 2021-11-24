Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Strategic Education has increased its dividend payment by 140.0% over the last three years. Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

STRA stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strategic Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 549.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Strategic Education worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

