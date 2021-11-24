Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,688.07.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,341.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,438.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,309.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 255.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

