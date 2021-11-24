Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 234,297.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 82,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 82,004 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.26. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

