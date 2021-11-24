Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Lessened by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after buying an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

