Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 87.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,832 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares in the last quarter.

RZV opened at $101.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

