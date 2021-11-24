Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$15.30 on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$8.52 and a 52-week high of C$16.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$475.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

