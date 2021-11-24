Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Plans GBX 1.75 Dividend

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) declared a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GRID stock opened at GBX 132.22 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.47. The company has a market cap of £578.91 million and a PE ratio of 7.19. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 102.75 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 133 ($1.74).

