$0.20 EPS Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

VNOM opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -176.60 and a beta of 2.54. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,547 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $16,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 102,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.