Amon 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,289.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Amon coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $3,289.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amon has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

