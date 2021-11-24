Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.
NASDAQ:JACK opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
