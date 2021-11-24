Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

