Arden Trust Co Increases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.