Arden Trust Co Has $364,000 Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in StoneCo by 22.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

