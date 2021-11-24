Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,433,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $434,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,362 shares of company stock worth $22,216,630 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $590.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $581.06 and its 200 day moving average is $493.59. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.01 and a twelve month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

