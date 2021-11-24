Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 665 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,830,000 after acquiring an additional 717,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,812. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

BE opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 3.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.