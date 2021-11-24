Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 81.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 295.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 232,365 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $1,251,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 1,243.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 306,927 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in H&R Block by 1.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

