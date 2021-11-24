Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 22.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NetApp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.