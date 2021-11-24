Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 43,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.