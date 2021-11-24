Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.48 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $4,558,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at about $529,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $148.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $156.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

