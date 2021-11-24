Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $62,713.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $903,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,670 shares of company stock worth $420,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

CCOI opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.12 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.17.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 664.00%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.