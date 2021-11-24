Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after buying an additional 870,218 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after buying an additional 506,152 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 293,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 289,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

SHOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

