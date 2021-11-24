Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 645.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,964 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.79% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $17,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after purchasing an additional 383,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,573,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after acquiring an additional 270,372 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

