OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CFO Jack P. Ezzell Sells 5,500 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CFO Jack P. Ezzell sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $299,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $818.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

