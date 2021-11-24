Contrasting Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Fanhua alerts:

This table compares Fanhua and Waterdrop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanhua $500.86 million 1.54 $41.11 million $0.93 15.42 Waterdrop $464.05 million 12.57 -$101.74 million N/A N/A

Fanhua has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fanhua and Waterdrop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanhua 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 672.52%. Given Waterdrop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Fanhua.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Fanhua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fanhua and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanhua 9.54% 17.74% 11.10% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fanhua beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc. engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment markets and sells commercial lines of property and casualty insurance products; group life insurance products; liability; insurance products; and credit insurance products to corporate clients. The Claims Adjusting segment provides claims adjusting services to self-insured entities or insurance companies. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.