Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in United States Steel by 51.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 35.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

X has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.21. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

