Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 22,300 Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 103.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

