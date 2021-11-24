Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,315 shares of company stock valued at $14,541,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 224.96 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

