Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.62 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Synaptics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $272.97 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $283.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.01 and a 200-day moving average of $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $895,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,792 shares of company stock valued at $11,820,051 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

