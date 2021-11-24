Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 110.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $177.90 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.94 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

