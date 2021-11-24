VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 68.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 137.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VEON. Bank of America upgraded VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

