imbrex (REX) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, imbrex has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $106,981.48 and $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00242726 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,665,249.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00045175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00087346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012050 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.