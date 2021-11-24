Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ATO stock opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atmos Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.