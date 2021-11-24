Analysts Anticipate Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Celsius posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELH. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43. Celsius has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $110.22.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

