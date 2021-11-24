Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,010 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,340 ($43.64).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,886 ($37.71) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,213.50 ($28.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,785.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,163.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.15.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 245 shares of company stock valued at $644,025.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.