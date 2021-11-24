JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 645 ($8.43) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 631.80 ($8.25).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 568.60 ($7.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 567.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 552.72. The firm has a market cap of £18.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

