Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 419 ($5.47).

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 293.60 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 320.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 724.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.23.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

