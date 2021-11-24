Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,152 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 376,314 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,310,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,448 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.