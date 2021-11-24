Veriti Management LLC Acquires 6,983 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 38.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,903,000 after acquiring an additional 339,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NatWest Group by 126.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 268,111 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NatWest Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 598,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

NWG opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

