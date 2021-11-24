Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.15. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $68.49 and a twelve month high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

