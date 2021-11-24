Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $298,000 Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

Shares of J stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.39. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $148.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

