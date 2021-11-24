Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPCE opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.23.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.