Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 702 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,747 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 576,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 444,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

