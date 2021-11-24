Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys New Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1,237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,061 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 178.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 283,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 181,674 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $583,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 43,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFM opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.