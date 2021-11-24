Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

