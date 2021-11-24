Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 4,463 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 280,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 73.1% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 353,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 149,272 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $267.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

